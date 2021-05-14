Missouri lawmakers end 2021 session with bills on online sales tax, second amendment protections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo–Missouri lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session with the usual flurry of activity on a final day, even if one of the chambers adjourned several hours ahead of the statutory 6 p.m. call for sine die.
“We have to continue to get curveballs – we have to continually work from behind because we are in the minority and then we have to work in a situation where we don’t have honest brokers,” Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) said, when asked why he moved to adjourn for the session at 2 pm. He called it “a perfect ending to a dysfunctional year.”
“I can say, pretty definitely the success and the record of accomplishment we can point to as a leadership team and a republican caucus is really unmatched over the course of the last few years,” countered Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia).
In the end, in the final 24 hours of the session, lawmakers got a number of bills over final hurdles to the finish line and to the desk of Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Among them:
- The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would shield Missouri residents from federal gun laws, and would allow for lawsuits against police departments that violated second amendment rights.
- The “Wayfair Bill” which establishes a sales tax for online retailers in an effort to level the playing field for brick and mortar stores.
- Legislation which will allow college student-athletes to profit from their names, image and likeness
Something that will likely have to be addressed in a special session is passage of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on medical providers like hospitals which help pay for the state’s Medicaid program.