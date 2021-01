Missouri lawmakers get vaccine doses meant for others

Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Wednesday was the opening day of the 101st General Assembly. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri legislators and members of their staffs have received initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine that were intended for other state employees, a mistake that one lawmaker called “emblematic” of the problems that have dogged the vaccine rollout.

A team of vaccinators was in Jefferson City Wednesday giving shots to employees of the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety.

State health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox told the Columbia Missourian that all of the employees getting shots were in tiers approved for vaccinations.

Word spread, incorrectly, that all state employees were eligible for the shots, and several lawmakers and their staffs showed up.