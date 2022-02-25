JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Six months after the state started enrolling thousands of Missourians into the Medicaid program following a court’s ruling, lawmakers may reverse the voters’ decision.



Missouri voters could yet again have another question on the ballot about Medicaid expansion. This time it would ask if lawmakers could have control over funding Mo HealthNet and if work requirements should be in place for recipients.



“That is definitely a line in the sand for us,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said Thursday. “I mean people voted on it, the court said they have to expand it, they have to fund it.”

In August 2020, the question appeared on the ballot for voters, asking if the state should expand Medicaid to an additional, 275,000 people between the ages of 19 and 64 making less than $17,800 a year.



“Yet here we are again trying to undo the will of the people,” Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) said.



The measure was approved by 53 percent of the voters and was supposed to expand eligibility for Medicaid on July 1, 2021, but instead, lawmakers did not appropriate the funding. Last fall, expansion moved forward after a court ruling. As of Feb. 18, roughly 66,500 Missourians are now in the program under the expansion population.



Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) is sponsoring the legislation which would unravel what voters passed in 2020. He hopes to give lawmakers the ability to either fund or defund the expansion population.



“This would allow us to uncouple parts of the Medicaid program and prioritize them through the appropriations process in the event that we would need to and there would be a variety of reasons that we would potentially have to,” Smith said.



He explained to the House members Thursday, there are roughly three different populations within the program. The first is what he called a “mandatory population,” which is generally age and blind and disabled folks. The next is the expansion population, those that have been allowed in the program since October. The last category he said is the “unique population” where Medicaid is provided optionally.



Smith’s House Joint Resolution 117 passed the House Thursday 95-45. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it sounds like majority leadership supports the idea.



“I do think the idea of being able to find distinctions in certain populations to adjust to variables changing is not a bad idea,” Rowden said. “If the federal government one day says we’re on the hook for billions of dollars and have no ability in the budget to distinguish between populations, then that is Armageddon for education.



Currently, the program is 90% funded by federal dollars. The question would once again be up to voters, asking if they would separate the expansion population and if so, allow lawmakers to deny them coverage.

“Recall, the voters would get the choice here, they get the final say,” Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel) said. “They get to speak on this, that’s what this would allow, we owe them that opportunity.”



Besides the funding power, it would also ask if those on Medicaid should be required to work or job search for 80 hours a month in order to receive health coverage.



“Currently, we don’t have this, and this would just set a minimum threshold and say you need to engage in work, but if not in work, community engagement, civic engagement, volunteering or attain a level of education where you could enter the workforce,” Deaton said.

Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) is not only concerned this could jeopardize the entire program but the department that would have to track the hours. She said she’s aware of Missourians waiting hours on the phone trying to reach someone in the call center and sometimes never getting through.



“The Department of Social Services [DSS] and our computer system, our outdated computer system would be relied on to implement this and they’re not capable of doing this,” Unsicker said. “We don’t know what the federal government will do if we pass this language, and nobody has asked the federal government what will happen.”



Under the legislation, Medicaid participants could file for exemptions for the work requirements if they fall under certain categories, like having a disability or if you or a family member recently had a baby or had a loved one pass away.



It also would stop Missouri some paying health care costs of people from outside of Missouri but who are treated at in-state hospitals.



The measure now goes to the Senate, where if approved, could be on the ballot this fall.