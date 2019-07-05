Missouri man dies after Buffalo National River visit

JASPER, Ark. (KNWA) — A man collapsed while heading back to his car after visiting the Buffalo National River on Thursday, July 4, according to a news release from Park Ranger Casey Johannsen.

Thursday evening, Newton County dispatch contacted the park’s dispatch center about a man who was having trouble breathing, according to the statement.

Rangers arrived at Upper Pruitt and found James Long, 66, of Springfield, Missouri unresponsive. Newton County deputies and park rangers tried to help Long until an ambulance arrived.

Long was later pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, according to the statement.