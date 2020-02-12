Missouri man dies days after Delaware County crash

JAY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Missouri man died in the hospital nine days after a rollover accident in Delaware County.

Officials say on January 29, 30-year-old Clarence K. Gann of Anderson, MO, was eastbound on State Highway 20 when he drifted to the right, overcorrected, and departed the roadway to the left.

His Chevy Malibu then rolled two times and Gann was ejected. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark., and died from his injuries on February 7.