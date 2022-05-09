JASPER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Springfield, Missouri died from a fall in the Indian Creek drainage of Buffalo National River on Saturday, May 7.

According to a press release, Buffalo National River’s dispatch center was notified of a hiker who had fallen near the Eye of the Needle in the Ponca Wilderness. Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group in this undeveloped wilderness area when he fell approximately 20 feet.

Dispatchers were advised that Thomas was unresponsive and that CPR was in progress. Witnesses conducted CPR and rendered aid until rangers and first responders arrived on the scene.

Rangers have responded to multiple hiking accidents in the Indian Creek drainage over the past month, according to the release.

The National Park Service says hikers should be equipped for self-rescue, as emergency response can take several hours at the location.

For more information on trails in the park, visit the website located here.