Missouri performer pleads guilty to Social Security theft

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A guitarist has pleaded guilty to stealing from the Social Security Administration after the agency sent an investigator to a show in the Missouri tourist town of Branson and watched him perform with a classic rock band.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 55-year-old James Craig pleaded guilty last week to a federal felony. The plea agreement says a tip led an investigator to go to the Dream Theatre on Branson’s main drag, where Craig played electric and acoustic guitar during the two-hour show.

Craig said in an interview that he worked at the theater for parts of 2016 and 2017 and also worked on a cruise ship in 2014. Craig says he didn’t disclose all of his employment because the Social Security benefits were his only steady income.

