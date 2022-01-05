Missouri state senator follows through after losing high school state football title bet

There’s plenty of pomp and circumstance on display in Jefferson City as the Missouri House and Senate convene Wednesday for the annual session in Jefferson City. There’s the annual reading of the Bill of Rights. Recognition of special guests.

One state lawmaker, St. Charles County area state representative Justin Hall addressed the House for the last time following his resignation announcement earlier this week to take a political consulting job in Florida.

While the business of the state is certainly top of mind–everything from COVID mandates to redistricting–there was time for a light-hearted moment, when it was time for a Kansas City area State Senator to live up to the bet he lost on the state championship football gridiron.

The St. Mary’s Dragons defeated St. Pius X 56-0 for the Class 3 state title, the first in school history.

