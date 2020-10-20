Missouri steps up testing as COVID-19 cases spike in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The state of Missouri is looking for health care providers to take over some of the testing in various parts of Missouri, especially places seeing a spike in new cases. Missouri has spent about $3 million on testing so far.

The state government will pay companies based on the numbers of people tested. The concentration of COVID cases used to be centered in the metropolitan areas like St. Louis City and County. Now it has spread to further out communities.

DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the Department of Health and Senior Services put out a request for bids from organizations. That work was being done by DHSS workers and the National Guard. She says they may not be able to continue doing that work so it’s best to get private entities on board.

Cox admits Missouri is in the problem zone as far as coronavirus is concerned. It is in the White House task force’s red zone.