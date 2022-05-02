JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Missouri Division of Tourism announced its new “That’s My M-O” passport program, which encourages travelers to visit various locations around the Show-Me State.

According to a press release, if you check in at 25, 50 or 100 locations, you’ll be eligible to win prizes for your efforts. Details are available at the Missouri Division of Tourism website, VisitMo.com/passport.

“This is a great way to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week and to celebrate the upcoming travel season,” said Stephen Foutes, director of the Division of Tourism. “This is going to be a big summer for travel, and this program gives visitors another reason to explore Missouri.”

The passport program is hosted on a mobile-only platform, so there’s no app to download. A user’s personal passport is delivered to their mobile device once they’ve enrolled.

Hundreds of locations across Missouri are featured, and participants can visit attractions and destinations sorted into five different themes: Outdoors, Food, Culture, Family Fun and Sports.

“This passport program helps showcase the variety Missouri offers as a travel destination,” Foutes said. “From state parks to theme parks, conservation areas to museums, barbecue joints to wineries, and golf courses to biking trails, you’ll find a Missouri vacation that fits your travel M-O.”

National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, celebrates the tourism industry and highlights the importance of travel to local, state and national economies. In fiscal year 2021, the travel industry in Missouri supported more than 250,000 jobs and generated more than $12 billion in taxable sales.

“Travel is a vital part of Missouri’s economic engine,” Foutes said. “Our industry supports local businesses, provides jobs and generates taxes that provide services in Missouri communities.”

During National Travel and Tourism Week, Missouri’s Official Welcome Centers on I-55 in Hayti, I-29 in Rock Port, I-44 in Joplin, I-44 in Conway and I-35 in Eagleville will host giveaways and offer snacks, including grilled hot dogs and chips on select days at select centers. Highlights include:

Joplin Welcome Center – Red and white cupcakes to honor the St. Louis Cardinals on May 2; blue and white cupcakes to honor the Kansas City Royals on May 3.

Conway Welcome Center – State parks, Lake of the Ozarks and Missouri wineries featured on May 4; Branson Day with several Branson shows and attractions participating on May 5; Springfield Day with representatives from Springfield attractions and the Springfield Cardinals mascot, Louie, on May 6.

“Missouri’s travel industry is open for business,” Foutes said. “We look forward to hosting people from across the country and around the world as we kick off the summer travel season.”