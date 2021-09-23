Missouri vaccine lottery: Round 3 winners announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri announced the third group of winners Wednesday in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery.
Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21, with five drawings generating a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.
At the time of the Sept. 10 drawing, more than 607,000 Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) entries were received.
Approximately 550,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered since the launch of the program, health officials said Wednesday. More than 62.4% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.
The fourth drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 22. Winners will be announced after their vaccination statuses have been verified.
You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the remaining drawings.
If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.
You can view the cash prize and scholarship winners below.
|3
|Evan Boxleitner
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Roxanne Bryant
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Chantaine Coffman
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Tabatha Floyd
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Salena Hodges
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Brandon Jones
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Dawn Kelly
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Nicholas Maciocia
|Ferguson
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Elaine Mackey
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Umaima Malik
|Hazelwood
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Nicollette Mayo
|St Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Alyssa Reed
|Olivette
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Nathan Rinehart
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Brenda Rutlin
|Jennings
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Santon Smith
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Courtney Smith
|Hazelwood
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Tom Sprengnether
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Jane Viscardi
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Stacey Arnold
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Patricia Beasley
|Saint Charles
|St. Charles
|3
|Kelly Blythe
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Gregory Cliffe
|Manchester
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Jennifer Emerson
|Wildwood
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Sarah Fehringer
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Robert Fingland
|Wildwood
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Jennifer Forrest-James
|Ballwin
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Andrew Gebhardt
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|John Johnstone
|Arnold
|Jefferson
|3
|Michael Marksbury
|Bridgeton
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Timothy Mcfarland
|Maryland Hts
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|James Reisch
|Dardenne Pr
|St. Charles
|3
|Barbara Riepl
|Weldon Spring
|St. Charles
|3
|Sarah Ruhl
|Wildwood
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Willem Schilpzand
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Claire Simon
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|3
|Joshua Slattery
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Alexandria Stewart
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Danielle West
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Megan Alvis
|Saint Charles
|St. Charles
|3
|Jamie Antalick
|Wentzville
|St. Charles
|3
|Sharon Fink
|Saint Peters
|St. Charles
|3
|Michael Hoelscher
|Washington
|Franklin
|3
|Chara Lisenbee
|Camdenton
|Camden
|3
|Rene Martinez
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|3
|Deborah Mcvey
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|3
|Patrice Meczkowski
|Wentzville
|St. Charles
|3
|James Miller
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|3
|Sherri Moreland
|Festus
|Jefferson
|3
|Doug Peters
|New Bloomfield
|Callaway
|3
|Misty Ripple
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|3
|Samantha Russell
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|3
|Amanda Walters
|Grubville
|Franklin
|3
|Megan Watson
|O Fallon
|St. Charles
|3
|Roger Weber
|Freeburg
|Osage
|3
|Sheila Wells
|Hawk Point
|Lincoln
|3
|Bill Wilson
|Jefferson Cty
|Cole
|3
|Gary Wood
|Eldon
|Miller
|3
|Lorna Atkins
|Pleasant Hill
|Cass
|3
|James Baker
|Buffalo
|Dallas
|3
|Kimberly Barbour
|Jamestown
|Moniteau
|3
|Christine Barrett
|Columbia
|Boone
|3
|Emily Cooke
|Columbia
|Boone
|3
|Vickie Cunningham
|Phillipsburg
|Laclede
|3
|Katherine Dohack
|Waynesville
|Pulaski
|3
|Harley Funk
|Huntsville
|Randolph
|3
|Shyrell Gibbs
|Clinton
|Henry
|3
|Kimberleigh Jennings
|Lebanon
|Laclede
|3
|Chelsea Johnson
|Moberly
|Randolph
|3
|Laura Lindquist
|Warrensburg
|Johnson
|3
|Jaime Miller
|Holden
|Johnson
|3
|Kacy Moenck
|Moberly
|Randolph
|3
|Abigail Oetting
|Mexico
|Audrain
|3
|Alexandria Osmanovic
|Waynesville
|Pulaski
|3
|Rita Powers
|Mexico
|Audrain
|3
|Debbie Shelly
|Dixon
|Pulaski
|3
|Justin Skidmore
|Niangua
|Webster
|3
|Tiffani Harding
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Brenda Henderson
|Kansas City
|Clay
|3
|Sharon Hocking
|Odessa
|Lafayette
|3
|James Jackson
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Michael Kaiser
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Lloyd Kerr, Jr
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Cecelia Klem
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Darwin Langum
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|3
|Amy Lickteig
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|3
|Johanna Mansi
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|3
|Shmuel Nachum
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Tri Nguyen
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Sharon Oldham
|Lone Jack
|Jackson
|3
|Mary Stanley
|Gladstone
|Clay
|3
|Mary Sumrall
|Kansas City
|Clay
|3
|Kelly Wasko
|Raytown
|Jackson
|3
|Brandon York
|Independence
|Jackson
|3
|Angela Althide
|La Plata
|Adair
|3
|Tayler Borchers Parry
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|3
|Matthew Davidson
|Platte City
|Platte
|3
|Nicole Eggleston
|Cosby
|Andrew
|3
|Debra Elder
|Cameron
|Clinton
|3
|Leila Hodge
|Westboro
|Atchison
|3
|Mark Krause
|Kansas City
|Clay
|3
|Cari Lemon
|Polo
|Caldwell
|3
|Ryanne Mansell
|Lees Summit
|Jackson
|3
|Susan Mikuls
|Kansas City
|Platte
|3
|Jessica Mitchell
|Platte City
|Platte
|3
|Brooke Myers
|Kansas City
|Clay
|3
|Kim Roske
|Smithville
|Clay
|3
|Sharon Roux
|Kansas City
|Clay
|3
|Charity Sturgeon
|Hannibal
|Marion
|3
|Cassondra Swoboda
|Kansas City
|Clay
|3
|Lori Swofford
|Liberty
|Clay
|3
|Melisssa Thompson
|Saint Joseph
|Buchanan
|3
|Sabrina Toto
|Kansas City
|Platte
|3
|Karla Ward
|Hannibal
|Marion
|3
|Robert Acuna
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Sonya Allison
|Joplin
|Jasper
|3
|Carmen Bearden
|Carthage
|Jasper
|3
|Toney Burton
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Heather Cole
|Joplin
|Jasper
|3
|Maureen Comotto
|Carthage
|Jasper
|3
|Tandi Goutney
|Cassville
|Barry
|3
|Janice Harris
|Bolivar
|Polk
|3
|April M Farwell
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Laura Merri Man
|Joplin
|Newton
|3
|Emily Murphy
|Joplin
|Newton
|3
|Patrick Nix
|Branson
|Taney
|3
|Francine Robertson
|Forsyth
|Taney
|3
|Skylar Salkil
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Emma Sanders
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Bryan Sayre
|Ozark
|Christian
|3
|Melinda Shouse
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|David Walston
|Marionville
|Lawrence
|3
|Kimberly Bolin
|Dexter
|Stoddard
|3
|Cheryl Briggeman
|Rolla
|Phelps
|3
|Carlos Emerson
|Poplar Bluff
|Butler
|3
|Denise Gallon
|Willow Spgs
|Douglas
|3
|Carrie-Emily Griffard
|Ste Genevieve
|Ste. Genevieve
|3
|Patricia Larue
|Van Buren
|Carter
|3
|Leslie Lott
|Portageville
|New Madrid
|3
|Zachary Mester
|Potosi
|Washington
|3
|Alisha Obermann
|Scott City
|Scott
|3
|Albert Painton
|Painton
|Stoddard
|3
|Vonda Pippin
|De Soto
|Jefferson
|3
|Amber Prunty
|Dexter
|Stoddard
|3
|Sheila Risner
|Thayer
|Oregon
|3
|Jeffrey Romines
|Bonne Terre
|St. Francois
|3
|Stacey Starnes
|Oran
|Scott
|3
|Torey Tice
|Kennett
|Dunklin
|3
|Ty Tucker
|Sikeston
|Scott
|3
|Hank Warren
|Jackson
|Cape Girardeau
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
|3
|An Cao
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Teagan Crecelius
|Oakville
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Sema’j Mitchell
|Saint Louis
|St. Louis City
|3
|Kara Pierce
|Webster Grvs
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Deambrya West
|Florissant
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Katelyn Buchholz
|Sappington
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Sarah Mason
|Eureka
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Jenna Rickelman
|Chesterfield
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Ryan Whipple
|Manchester
|St. Louis Co.
|3
|Caden Webert
|Saint Charles
|St. Charles
|3
|Paige Davies
|Belton
|Cass
|3
|Randelle Hawkins
|Conway
|Laclede
|3
|Kailey Odgers
|Dixon
|Pulaski
|3
|Jayden Shoaf
|Harrisonville
|Cass
|3
|Amanda Willis
|Kansas City
|Jackson
|3
|Caleb Wheeler
|Hannibal
|Ralls
|3
|Finley Hawkins
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Abigail Hill
|Springfield
|Greene
|3
|Kylie Kirk
|Hollister
|Taney
|3
|Brooklyn Pippin
|Fair Grove
|Greene