Missouri vaccine lottery: Round 3 winners announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri announced the third group of winners Wednesday in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery.

Governor Mike Parson announced the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program on July 21, with five drawings generating a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

At the time of the Sept. 10 drawing, more than 607,000 Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) entries were received.

Approximately 550,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered since the launch of the program, health officials said Wednesday. More than 62.4% of all eligible Missourians—ages 12 and up—have initiated the vaccination process.

The fourth drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 22. Winners will be announced after their vaccination statuses have been verified.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for the remaining drawings.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, assistance is available by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Official rules and frequently asked questions can be found online at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

You can view the cash prize and scholarship winners below.

3 Evan Boxleitner Saint Louis St. Louis City 3 Roxanne Bryant Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Chantaine Coffman Florissant St. Louis Co. 3 Tabatha Floyd Florissant St. Louis Co. 3 Salena Hodges Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Brandon Jones Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Dawn Kelly Saint Louis St. Louis City 3 Nicholas Maciocia Ferguson St. Louis Co. 3 Elaine Mackey Florissant St. Louis Co. 3 Umaima Malik Hazelwood St. Louis Co. 3 Nicollette Mayo St Louis St. Louis City 3 Alyssa Reed Olivette St. Louis Co. 3 Nathan Rinehart Florissant St. Louis Co. 3 Brenda Rutlin Jennings St. Louis Co. 3 Santon Smith Saint Louis St. Louis City 3 Courtney Smith Hazelwood St. Louis Co. 3 Tom Sprengnether Saint Louis St. Louis City 3 Jane Viscardi Saint Louis St. Louis City District 1

3 Stacey Arnold Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Patricia Beasley Saint Charles St. Charles 3 Kelly Blythe Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Gregory Cliffe Manchester St. Louis Co. 3 Jennifer Emerson Wildwood St. Louis Co. 3 Sarah Fehringer Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Robert Fingland Wildwood St. Louis Co. 3 Jennifer Forrest-James Ballwin St. Louis Co. 3 Andrew Gebhardt Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 John Johnstone Arnold Jefferson 3 Michael Marksbury Bridgeton St. Louis Co. 3 Timothy Mcfarland Maryland Hts St. Louis Co. 3 James Reisch Dardenne Pr St. Charles 3 Barbara Riepl Weldon Spring St. Charles 3 Sarah Ruhl Wildwood St. Louis Co. 3 Willem Schilpzand Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Claire Simon O Fallon St. Charles 3 Joshua Slattery Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Alexandria Stewart Saint Louis St. Louis Co. 3 Danielle West Saint Louis St. Louis Co. District 2

3 Megan Alvis Saint Charles St. Charles 3 Jamie Antalick Wentzville St. Charles 3 Sharon Fink Saint Peters St. Charles 3 Michael Hoelscher Washington Franklin 3 Chara Lisenbee Camdenton Camden 3 Rene Martinez O Fallon St. Charles 3 Deborah Mcvey Jefferson Cty Cole 3 Patrice Meczkowski Wentzville St. Charles 3 James Miller Jefferson Cty Cole 3 Sherri Moreland Festus Jefferson 3 Doug Peters New Bloomfield Callaway 3 Misty Ripple O Fallon St. Charles 3 Samantha Russell Jefferson Cty Cole 3 Amanda Walters Grubville Franklin 3 Megan Watson O Fallon St. Charles 3 Roger Weber Freeburg Osage 3 Sheila Wells Hawk Point Lincoln 3 Bill Wilson Jefferson Cty Cole 3 Gary Wood Eldon Miller District 3

3 Lorna Atkins Pleasant Hill Cass 3 James Baker Buffalo Dallas 3 Kimberly Barbour Jamestown Moniteau 3 Christine Barrett Columbia Boone 3 Emily Cooke Columbia Boone 3 Vickie Cunningham Phillipsburg Laclede 3 Katherine Dohack Waynesville Pulaski 3 Harley Funk Huntsville Randolph 3 Shyrell Gibbs Clinton Henry 3 Kimberleigh Jennings Lebanon Laclede 3 Chelsea Johnson Moberly Randolph 3 Laura Lindquist Warrensburg Johnson 3 Jaime Miller Holden Johnson 3 Kacy Moenck Moberly Randolph 3 Abigail Oetting Mexico Audrain 3 Alexandria Osmanovic Waynesville Pulaski 3 Rita Powers Mexico Audrain 3 Debbie Shelly Dixon Pulaski 3 Justin Skidmore Niangua Webster District 4

3 Tiffani Harding Kansas City Jackson 3 Brenda Henderson Kansas City Clay 3 Sharon Hocking Odessa Lafayette 3 James Jackson Kansas City Jackson 3 Michael Kaiser Kansas City Jackson 3 Lloyd Kerr, Jr Kansas City Jackson 3 Cecelia Klem Kansas City Jackson 3 Darwin Langum Lees Summit Jackson 3 Amy Lickteig Lees Summit Jackson 3 Johanna Mansi Lees Summit Jackson 3 Shmuel Nachum Kansas City Jackson 3 Tri Nguyen Kansas City Jackson 3 Sharon Oldham Lone Jack Jackson 3 Mary Stanley Gladstone Clay 3 Mary Sumrall Kansas City Clay 3 Kelly Wasko Raytown Jackson 3 Brandon York Independence Jackson District 5

3 Angela Althide La Plata Adair 3 Tayler Borchers Parry Lees Summit Jackson 3 Matthew Davidson Platte City Platte 3 Nicole Eggleston Cosby Andrew 3 Debra Elder Cameron Clinton 3 Leila Hodge Westboro Atchison 3 Mark Krause Kansas City Clay 3 Cari Lemon Polo Caldwell 3 Ryanne Mansell Lees Summit Jackson 3 Susan Mikuls Kansas City Platte 3 Jessica Mitchell Platte City Platte 3 Brooke Myers Kansas City Clay 3 Kim Roske Smithville Clay 3 Sharon Roux Kansas City Clay 3 Charity Sturgeon Hannibal Marion 3 Cassondra Swoboda Kansas City Clay 3 Lori Swofford Liberty Clay 3 Melisssa Thompson Saint Joseph Buchanan 3 Sabrina Toto Kansas City Platte 3 Karla Ward Hannibal Marion District 6

3 Robert Acuna Springfield Greene 3 Sonya Allison Joplin Jasper 3 Carmen Bearden Carthage Jasper 3 Toney Burton Springfield Greene 3 Heather Cole Joplin Jasper 3 Maureen Comotto Carthage Jasper 3 Tandi Goutney Cassville Barry 3 Janice Harris Bolivar Polk 3 April M Farwell Springfield Greene 3 Laura Merri Man Joplin Newton 3 Emily Murphy Joplin Newton 3 Patrick Nix Branson Taney 3 Francine Robertson Forsyth Taney 3 Skylar Salkil Springfield Greene 3 Emma Sanders Springfield Greene 3 Bryan Sayre Ozark Christian 3 Melinda Shouse Springfield Greene 3 David Walston Marionville Lawrence District 7

3 Kimberly Bolin Dexter Stoddard 3 Cheryl Briggeman Rolla Phelps 3 Carlos Emerson Poplar Bluff Butler 3 Denise Gallon Willow Spgs Douglas 3 Carrie-Emily Griffard Ste Genevieve Ste. Genevieve 3 Patricia Larue Van Buren Carter 3 Leslie Lott Portageville New Madrid 3 Zachary Mester Potosi Washington 3 Alisha Obermann Scott City Scott 3 Albert Painton Painton Stoddard 3 Vonda Pippin De Soto Jefferson 3 Amber Prunty Dexter Stoddard 3 Sheila Risner Thayer Oregon 3 Jeffrey Romines Bonne Terre St. Francois 3 Stacey Starnes Oran Scott 3 Torey Tice Kennett Dunklin 3 Ty Tucker Sikeston Scott 3 Hank Warren Jackson Cape Girardeau District 8

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS