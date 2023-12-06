BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fairview, Missouri woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident that took place in rural Benton County on Sunday, according to a crash report.

Yvonne Rogers, 46, was the passenger in a 1967 Chevrolet Nova that was traveling south and negotiating on State Highway 94 after leaving a Pineville, Missouri business around 1 p.m.

A 2007 Ford Edge was traveling north on State Highway 94 negotiating the same curve. As the Chevrolet accelerated, it lost control causing it to skid into the path of the Ford, the report said.

The Ford struck the Chevrolet’s passenger side and both vehicles left the roadway to the east side where they came to a rest.

Rogers died in the accident and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to a Springfield hospital.

No further information was given.