ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alma native and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz led the Tigers to their first New Year’s Six bowl victory in 10 seasons with a 14-3 win against Ohio State on Friday.

While Drinkwitz has led Missouri near the top of college football, he hasn’t forgotten his Arkansas roots.

“I’m proud to be from Alma,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m proud of the heritage that I grew up with and proud of the things they taught me.”

Drinkwitz moved to Alma when he was about 5 years old, playing linebacker for and graduating from Alma High School in 2001. While in college, he was a student assistant under former Springdale High School and current UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn.

After graduating from Arkansas Tech, his first head coaching job was for Alma’s seventh-grade team in 2005. After one season with Alma, he went back to work on Springdale’s staff, where he coached from 2006-09.

Drinkwitz says former Alma head coach Frank Vines was one of the reasons he became a coach.

“Coach Vines pulled me aside after my senior year and said he thought I’d be good at it,” Drinkwitz said. “And that’s when I really decided like, ‘OK, that might be something I do.'”

Drinkwitz said his first job at Alma helped shape his coaching style today.

“Our motto for our program or our over-arching goal is to chase two dreams: a life with football and a life outside of the game,” Drinkwitz said. “That was really because of the way that I was shaped in coaching high school football.”

Dr. Jason Reeves is an assistant principal at Alma High School, coaching the eighth-grade team and working closely with Drinkwitz at Alma. Reeves said he worked with linebackers and running backs and Drinkwitz coached wide receivers and the secondary for junior high school.

“I loved my time with Eli because we were kind of like brothers,” Reeves said. “We were competitive with each other, but we also fed off of each other. We helped each other.”

Reeves said he and Drinkwitz’s friendship extended beyond the field, going to get cheese sticks and German chocolate pie from Red Rooster on Thursdays before they coached their football games.

“We would go back over to his house, and we would just lay on the floor and take a nap,” Reeves said.

The Tigers’ head coach said one of the two biggest games he’s ever coached in his career was the “Battle of the Bone” rivalry between Alma and Van Buren and the Airedales’ games versus Greenwood because there are “more people than can sit in the stands” and because “it means something to everybody in the community.”

He still remembers details of the Airedales’ games against the Pointers and Eagles.

“In my junior year, Matt Jones beat us 10-7,” Drinkwitz said. “My senior year, we beat Van Buren, and Clark Moore was a senior there. Went on to play for the Razorbacks, so I definitely remember that game.

“Junior year, I had an interception and beat Greenwood. My senior year, they beat us over there for the conference championship and, still to this day, I remember they had a specific formation: tight end throwback screen. I saw it, I diagnosed it, but I was a step too late to intercept it. Would’ve changed the entire game.

“Made the tackle for loss, but still pissed at myself for not triggering fast enough and intercepting the play.”

Drinkwitz said the way he’s “wired” is that when he commits to something, he tries to figure out “the best way to approach it and attack it.”

That philosophy has helped him get to where he’s at in his coaching career, hoisting a Cotton Bowl trophy. Drinkwitz said he received many congratulatory texts after the win over the Buckeyes — but a few stuck out to him.

“Eddie Corder, Stan Flenor, coach Ross, coach (Tom) McMurray, coach (Brooks) Witherspoon, coach Vines,” Drinkwitz said. “Those meant as much to me as some other people that texted me just because growing up in a small town, man, those guys are your heroes and you just wanted to do right by them.”