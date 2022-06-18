KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri health leaders have confirmed the state’s first probable case of monkeypox in Kansas City.

Health officials did not identify the patient by name, age or gender, but says the person is a Kansas City resident with recent out-of-state travel history.

Initial testing was completed June 18, 2022, at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, and confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Based on initial epidemiologic characteristics and the positive orthopoxvirus result at the state laboratory, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection.

“This week, one of our excellent nurses suspected one of our patients may have monkeypox virus,” said Dr. Marvia Jones, Director of the Kansas City Health Department. “We are considering this a probable case of monkeypox virus until we receive final confirmation from the CDC labs. We appreciate the work our disease investigation and nursing staff have done to educate themselves on this rare virus and be on alert for it.”

Kansas City disease investigators are working to determine if the patient may have been in contact with any individuals while infectious. Health officials will notify anyone deemed at risk of exposure.

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks. The first cases were identified earlier in 2022.