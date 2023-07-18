BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The signing bonuses for former Arkansas baseball players and signees are beginning to roll in per information provided by MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis and other sources.

Razorback signee Aidan Miller landed the biggest deal so far while signing with Philadelphia for $3.1 million ($2,968,800 slot vaule) per Callis after being taken 27th overall in the first round.

That was just more than fellow Arkansas signee and San Francisco second-round pick Walker Martin landed per Callis. Martin signed for $2,997,500, a figure that is way over the slot value of $1,620,800 for the draft’s 52nd overall pick.

Razorback pitching signee Barrett Kent got $1 million to sign with the Los Angeles Angles per Callis after being taken in the eighth round with the 234th selection. That bonus is way over the slot value of $206,500.

Wisconsin prep pitcher and Arkansas signee Dylan Quetsad signed with the Minnesota Twins for $500,000 after being taken in the fifth round and with the 150th pick, vauled at $412,600.

Arkansas outfield signee Kendall George and and shortstop signee Nazzan Zanetello are both still negotiating.

George was taken Los Angeles Dodgers per MLB.com after being taken 36th overall in the second round with a slot value of $2,362,700.

Zanetello was taken by Boston with the 50th pick, which has a slot value of $1.7 million.

Razorback pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was the first current Razorback taken as he went 68th overall in the second round ($1.1 million slot value) to the Chicago Cubs, but has not signed as of yet.

Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan inked a $597,500 deal ($975,100 slot value) with Cincinnati per Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon after going in the third round with 74th overall choice.

Arkansas outfielder Tavian Josenberger was selected by the Baltimore in the third round with the 156th overall selection, but no signing has been announced yet.

The Orioles have signed first-round pick Enrique Bradford of Vanderbilt for $4,169,700 and second-round draftee and fellow outfielder Mac Horvath of North Carolina for $1,400,000.

Josenberger and fellow Orioles’ third-round picks Jackson Baumeister of Florida State and Kiefer Lord of Washington – both right handed pitchers – have yet to agree to terms per MLB.com.

Callis tweeted that former Razorback outfielder Jace Bohrofen, the 184th overall pick of the draft, signed with Cincinnati for $302,200, which is $2,500 less than the slot value for the sixth-round selection.

Arkansas senior outfielder Jared Wegner confirmed Tuesday he has signed with the New York Yankees (9th round, 282nd pick) with a picture and tweet that said “Officially a New York Yankee. Blessed the journey continues. Time to go to Work #Yankees.”

Wegner, out of collegiate eligibility, signed for $72,500 at a spot where the slot value was $173,000.

Razorback pitcher Cody Adcock inked a $150,000 contract after being taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th round (378th overall) per Callis.

Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali signed with Seattle Mariners for an undisclosed amount after being taken in the 16th round withe the 487th pick.

Former Indiana pitcher and Arkansas transfer portal pledge Craig Yoho signed with Milwaukee for a reported $196,700, the slot value after being taken in the 8th round and 242nd overall.

Arkansas pitching signee Gabe Gaeckle was taken in the 20th and final of the draft by Cincinnati, but is already on campus and announced that he will a Razorback next season.

Photop by John D. James