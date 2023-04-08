SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale community volunteered their time this Easter weekend to give back to others.

Saturday, the M and N Augustine Foundation held its 28th annual Easter Feed. It was hosted by the Caudle Avenue Baptist Church to make sure everyone has access to a full Easter meal.

“Times are hard. Cost of groceries are high so it’s very blessing that we can help out, this foundation and our community locally to provide this food, a meal,” Rebecca Ferrell, a volunteer at the event.

The church tries to provide a community meal every month, typically on the third Saturday.