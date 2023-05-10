FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Veteran Services brings a major mobile exhibit to Northwest Arkansas.

The Tunnel to Towers mobile 9/11 museum is coming to Fayetteville. The museum will be at the Northwest Arkansas Mall from May 18-21.

Washington County veteran services had to raise money to bring it to the area.

The exhibit honors first responders, veterans and those who died during 9/11.

The director of veteran services Ben Dykes spoke about the effect the museum will have on those who visit.

“It’s going to resonate on different levels. It’s sobering, its educational and it will also provide some comfort, I believe,” Dykes said.

The exhibit will have artifacts from that day. In addition, New York City firefighters who were there that day will share their experiences.