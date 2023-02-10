ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans can mobile bet on the Super Bowl for the first time after it became legal last March.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said Arkansans wagered just under $1 million on the Super Bowl in 2021. He said he expects that number will only grow this year.

“That’s when you had to drive to a casino. I can only imagine this year that number is going to be 3, 4, 5, 6 times that again because you go from a very limited number of people to anyone

in the state,” Hardin said.

Neal Atkinson with Saracen Casino Resort said he expects the game to bring in lots of bets online.

“What the app does is it gives access to everybody without them having to travel and they can have fun with the game,” Atkinson said.

Both Atkinson and Hardin said they expect people to travel from out of state to Arkansas to take part in the action on Sunday.

“They can drive into Arkansas, download an app, and they can place a bet and stay and watch a game here, or they can go home because you just have to be in the state when you place that bet,” Hardin said.

If you have a gambling problem, you can call the 24/7 National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.