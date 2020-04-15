Models show possible plateau in COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he expects fewer hospitalizations due to COVID-19 than originally projected.

This comes as the state reaches 1,498 cases of the virus.

Gov. Hutchinson said the projection of 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations by early May is consistently being modified to lower levels.

He said our hospitalization numbers have seemingly reached a plateau despite the largest single-day increase of 130 cases yesterday, which he said is mainly because of outbreaks at prisons.

He pointed out new cases are also remaining steady – between 60 and 80 a day.

He also said despite this being good news, we cannot relax social distancing efforts across the state.

“Arkansas is not yet at its peak, we’re still going up in the number of cases, I do think we’re getting close to the plateau but we’re not yet at the peak yet,” Hutchinson said.

Comparing other states, the Governor showed a chart showing positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Arkansas sits at 49 positive cases per capita.

Missouri is at 72; Oklahoma is at 53; and Louisiana, which is a hot spot, is at 451.