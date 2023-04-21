ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southern rockers Molly Hatchet will be headed to Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel in Roland to play a free show on May 6 at 9 p.m.

According to a press release from Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the show is open to people ages 21 and up.

Molly Hatchet released their self-titled debut album in 1978 when it reached multiplatinum status. The band has since toured with iconic rock bands and artists such as Aerosmith, Bob Seger and The Rolling Stones.

For more information, visit the casino’s website or call 800-256-2338.