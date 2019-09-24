Molly the Fire Safety Dog honored by American Kennel Club

Molly the Fire Safety Dog was honored as one of the five winners of the American Kennel Club’s Awards for Canine Excellence (ACE).

Molly received the award for “Exemplary Companion Dog.” Molly is the mascot of Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation, a public charity dedicated to reducing fire-related deaths and injuries among children and their families.

One award is given in each of the following categories: Uniformed Service K-9, Service, Therapy, Search and Rescue, and Exemplary Companion Dog.

“The extraordinary stories of the 2019 ACE Award winners illustrate how dogs touch our hearts and lives every day,” said Doug Ljungren, President of the AKC Humane Fund. “Each of these five dogs have changed the life of a person, and in some cases an entire community and deserve to be celebrated. The ACE Awards give us an opportunity to show our appreciation for all that dogs do in the service of humankind.”

Each ACE recipient will receive $1,000 to be awarded to a pet-related charity of their choice, a one-year pet insurance policy from AKC Pet Insurance, a one-year supply of Eukanuba dog food and an engraved sterling silver medallion, which will be presented at the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin in Orlando, Florida held on Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15, 2019.

