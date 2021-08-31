Mom concerned about COVID-19 vaccine availability at Benton County Jail, Sheriff’s Office explains

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The mom of a person in the Benton County Jail said her son has not been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, even though he wants one.

The mom spoke with KNWA/FOX24 anonymously out of concern for her son. She said he wanted to get the vaccine before going to jail, but couldn’t make it happen. His next hope was to get it in the jail, but hasn’t gotten it yet.

She said her son wasn’t offered the vaccine when he arrived at the jail, and that she and her son’s fiance have tried to get answers with now luck.

“I need him to be protected for the short amount of time he has to be in there, in that confined space,” she said. “I feel desperate to ensure that I get him help. I want him to stay alive and do that time then come home.”

Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said staff can only offer the vaccine when the jail’s medical provider hosts clinics. She said because of the recent outbreak at the jail, those clinics had to be cancelled.

“Our highest importance is making sure that all of our inmates and our staff are taken care of and their safety really is the most importance,” said Lt. Jenkins.

She also said the jail’s COVID case trend is good with only one positive person in the jail. They are working to set up a date with their medical provider for another vaccine clinic soon. She said people can sign up at the kiosk in the jail if they want the vaccine.