Mom/doctor participates in research showing the effects of COVID-19 on breastmilk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 vaccines are not yet approved for children and experts are still studying their effect on pregnant and nursing women.

Dr. Sullivan has two titles: doctor and mom.

She had to decide whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect herself and others every day at work.

“I think any mom is going to carefully look at risks and benefits of anything,” Dr. Sullivan said.

One concern: could it harm her newborn baby through breastfeeding?

The potential benefit of getting the vaccine far outweighed not getting the vaccine,” she said.

After consulting with her own doctor, she chose to receive her COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Mercy Hospital. Now, she is donating her breast milk to researchers at Mount Sinai in New York for a study on whether or not the vaccine benefits the baby, possibly giving them an immune response to the virus.

“I had a little bit of muscle soreness, a little bit of headache, probably some moderate fatigue about 24 hours in,” she said.

Labor and delivery nurse, Kylie D’hoostelaere said so far her own research shows the vaccine does not harm breastfed babies.

“It’s always gonna be in the forefront of momma’s minds, especially with breastfeeding,” she said. “Our understanding of other vaccines is that the vaccine itself doesn’t get into the breast milk and even if it does it’s a very small amount that the baby is able to break down and doesn’t affect them in any harmful way.”

D’hoostelaere said based on her research, one potential effect the vaccine could have on babies is actually positive.

“The mom makes antibodies for whatever the vaccine is for and the antibodies get in through the breast milk to your child, which boosts their immune system to fight against those diseases,” she said.

“I’m ready to get my second dose to have some more protection.”

If you are a nursing mom or expecting a little one, both Dr. Sullivan and D’hoostelaere encourage you to talk with your doctor and your child’s pediatrician before getting the vaccine. They both stress that each mom has different risks so you need to make sure that the decision is right for you and your baby.

