HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arkansas officials are searching for evidence and the body of a missing former Hawaii resident.

Fayetteville police said 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro, who had been missing since last week Monday, has been murdered.

KNWA/FOX 24 was at Beaver Lake Wednesday afternoon as Benton County officials searched the lake for evidence.

Police officials are keeping Castro’s mom, Michelle Tomas, updated during the search. Tomas told Nexstar station KHON2 in Honolulu that when they find her body, she will travel back to Arkansas and bring her daughter home.

“However long it takes, I will be there for her. I will pick her up and bring her back to Kona,” said Tomas.

Police arrested 29-year-old Kacey Jennings for capital murder and abuse of a corpse on Sept. 26. He has not yet been charged.

Castro’s family said that she and Jennings both graduated from Kealakehe High School. She moved to Louisiana and then recently moved to Arkansas and had been living with Jennings.

“I thought she would call me. I just thought she was just hiding from him, maybe he snapped. I don’t know and that she would call me but she never called,” said Tomas of when she found out Allison was missing.

“She’s going to be missed,” said Tomas, “I want good to come out of this. I want people to just feel aloha when they say her name or when they hear her name. I don’t want her to be forgotten.”