ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Laquita Nguyen is grieving the loss of her daughter, Alexus Nguyen, who was found dead in April with a gunshot wound in a car.

Nguyen said her daughter always made others smile and was fun to be around.

“She was the clown of the family,” Nguyen said. “She always kept us laughing, she did everything she could, you know, she loved everybody.”

Nguyen said it’s been a difficult five months without her daughter.

“We’re never gonna get to see her have kids or get married…it just, it hurts,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said Alexus would have turned 18 last month and would have been a senior this year.

On Tuesday, Rogers Police announced it made some progress in getting justice for Alexus and her family. Police arrested three people in connection with her death who are accused of helping hide the juvenile who police say is ultimately responsible for Alexus’ death.

“I’m hoping that they can find the juvenile that did it,” Nguyen said.

Keith Foster with Rogers Police Department said police have not stopped investigating the case and said the department will continue to look for the juvenile.

Nguyen said she knows nothing will bring her daughter back, but she said any progress toward getting some justice for Alexus will help her and her family slowly heal.

“Not only are we missing out on stuff, but you know, obviously she’s gonna miss out because she’s not here anymore,” Nguyen said.

If you have any information about Alexus Nguyen’s death, you are encouraged to call Rogers Police.