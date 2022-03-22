BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary has announced its headliners for the “FreshGrass” festival, as well as major acts for the 2022 outdoor music season.

The announcement includes nationally acclaimed musicians coming to perform, including Run the Jewels, Big Boi, Kraftwerk, Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Brittney Spencer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys, Dispatch (Acoustic) and Amos Lee.

A press release says the contemporary art space will create dozens of opportunities for guests to experience music alongside other art forms throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled to bring more music experiences to Bentonville and look forward to continuing to reconnect audiences to live performances, a vital part of our culture,” says Argeo Ascani, programmer of music and festivals at the Momentary. “From internationally and nationally acclaimed artists to homegrown musicians, music is back and here to stay at the Momentary.”

FreshGrass, the museum’s two-day festival of bluegrass and progressive roots music, announced for its return this spring on May 20-21, along with Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys – Harris being one of the most influential country musicians in the world and a 12-time Grammy award winner – the indie-roots five-piece Dispatch (Acoustic) and lauded singer-songwriter Amos Lee will headline the festival.

The festival’s lineup also features national and local stars such as Grammy-nominated Best New Artist Margo Price, Grammy award-winning mandolin player Sam Bush, The Jerry Douglas Band, Amythyst Kiah, Hayes Carll, Balsam Range, Bombino, Alison Brown, Arkansauce, Red Baraat, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Willi Carlisle, Son Rompe Pera, Ozark High Ballers, The Gravel Yard, and more than 20 bands in all.

“Having FreshGrass return to the Momentary helps expand our mission of preserving, promoting, and creating innovative grassroots music,” says Chris Wadsworth, founder, and president of the FreshGrass Foundation. “This year’s lineup, featuring the phenomenal talents of Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys, Dispatch, Margo Price, and Amos Lee, displays the breadth of roots music that FreshGrass is known for, and we’re ecstatic that we can also continue to support the development of innovative new artists in the field with the help of The House of Songs and The Black Legacy Project.”

Festival programming also includes “FreshScores,” a silent film original live music with Alison Brown, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and Mamie Minch; special performances by The House of Songs and The Black Legacy Project; local Bentonville food and spirits vendors; and pop-up performances and retail.

Tickets for FreshGrass are now on sale for adults with two-day $135 options for adults and $35 for children ages 7-16. Admission is free for kids 6 and under. A VIP Freshpass is also available for $500 and includes entrances to both days, access to the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages, expedited entrance to the festival, a reserved viewing area near the main stage, a swag bag of commemorative merchandise, and more.

Tickets for Brittney Spencer and Old Crow Medicine Show and Kraftwerk are on sale to Momentary members as of today, Tuesday, March 22. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. CT. Student and premium tickets, featuring reserved standing and/or seating zones, are available for select shows in addition to general admission.

Tickets for Run the Jewels and Big Boi are on sale to Momentary and Crystal Bridges members as of today, Tuesday, March 22. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. CT. Premium tickets featuring reserved standing zones are available in addition to general admission. Ticket holders for Run the Jewels and Big Boi must be age 18+ to attend.

Tickets for Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will go on sale later this spring. Music enthusiasts can sign up for the Momentary’s eNewsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale for this concert.

Momentary members receive up to 20% discount on ticket prices, as well as early notification and access to ticketed shows, events, and festivals. More information about the Momentary membership program can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased online at theMomentary.org or by calling Guest Services at (479) 657-2335. Ticket prices subject to change. All outdoor festivals and concerts are held rain or shine.