BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary announced that more live music and immersive experiences are coming to Bentonville this summer and fall.

A July 15 press release noted that guests of all ages will enjoy a variety of new and unique sounds tailored to all tastes, occurring throughout the year. The shows range from free concerts on the green to multi-day events.

This Weekend: The Dirty South Weekend

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (featuring rapper and producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike) and Grammy award-winning artist Big Boi take the stage at the Momentary as part of a weekend-long celebration of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s current exhibition The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse. WHEN: Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. WHERE: The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville

The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville MORE: Tickets are available for purchase here.

Free Music: Free Concerts on the Green

The Momentary Green, 507 SE E St., Bentonville WHO: The Momentary welcomes all to their Free Concerts on the Green several Fridays this summer with local stars alongside some exciting surprise guests, including singer-songwriters and full bands. The series kicks off with the Manhattan Chamber Players String Sextet from New York City on July 22.

The Momentary welcomes all to their Free Concerts on the Green several Fridays this summer with local stars alongside some exciting surprise guests, including singer-songwriters and full bands. The series kicks off with the Manhattan Chamber Players String Sextet from New York City on July 22. MORE: Bring a chair or picnic blanket and enjoy an evening of free, family-friendly live music on the Momentary Green. No reservations are required.

On Sale Now:

Solo Violin Performance

The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville MORE: Tickets are $30 General Admission ($24/members), $50 Premium and $15 student tickets available to all guests under 17 or those with a valid student ID, presented upon entry. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Grammy-nominated Indie Pop

the Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville MORE: Tickets are available for purchase here

Kicking off FORMAT Festival

the Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville MORE: Tickets are available for purchase here.

Groundbreaking Jazz Trio

The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville MORE: Tickets are $30 General Admission ($24/members), $48 Premium and $20 student tickets available to all guests under 17 or those with a valid student ID, presented upon entry. Premium tickets include access to a dedicated seating area. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Coming Soon: An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

The Momentary, 507 SE E St., Bentonville MORE: Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase here.

New Festival Experience: Momentous

Arca, a Venezuelan-born, Grammy-nominated musician and producer. Full lineup of artists to be announced. MORE: The gathering welcomes electronic music experts and new-to-the-sound folks alike, bringing a diverse, international array of artists.

Momentous promises to be an experience representative of “what’s happening today across the global electronic music scene in all its forms, activated exclusively in Bentonville.” Along with DJ sets, over-the-top electro-pop spectacle to sound installations and contemplative meditations, two multi-sensory installations will be integrated into the sound experience. For more information on the event lineup and tickets, sign up for email alerts through the website.