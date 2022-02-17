BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) in Bentonville is nominated for USA Today’s “10Best Readers’ Choice” 2022 travel award in the Best History Museum category.

According to a press release, this is the third year in a row that MONAH has been nominated. People can vote at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum/.

Voting ends on Monday, March 14, and winners will be announced on March 25.

Official rules are available at https://www.10best.com/legal/awards/rules/.

The Museum of Native American History was first established in a downtown Bentonville location in 2006 as the Museum of Native American Artifacts. The collection quickly outgrew the space and MONAH opened its current doors in June of 2008.

Founded by David Bogle, who was born and raised in Bentonville and is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation, the museum houses over 10,000 pieces of Native American artifacts. The museum features Bogle’s private collection, along with a number of collections donated and on loan to the museum for display.