Monday marks 413 Day in honor of Officer Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Monday, April 13th marks 413 Day in honor of fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

The Fayetteville Police Department had a big day planned with a series of events, but due to the coronavirus crisis forcing the public to social distance themselves from one another the plans have changed.

Instead, the Fayetteville Police Department is posting multiple challenges and ways to honor Officer Carr on social media.

Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Tony Murphy says even though they cannot get up close and personal with the local community, he’s confident everyone will still come together and find ways to celebrate.

“It’s just a different way to celebrate it, and I know our community has gathered around us – you know not just around the tragic incident that happened to Officer Carr December 7th,2019 but also during this pandemic,” says Murphy. “I know they’ll gather around us here and we can help each other heal.”

The Fayetteville Police Department has already posted many challenges on their Facebook page, including today’s challenge to decorate an Easter egg blue in honor of Officer Carr.