Money to be reimbursed to former Bethel Heights property owners

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Bethel Heights property owners can look forward to getting their $250 water deposits back.

That is the amount Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities, said to expect.

Unlike Springdale where account holders paid the deposits, in Bethel Heights it was the property owner.

Ward said those they can identify early-on will get back their deposit as long as their account is in good standing.

“The ones who are more difficult, we can’t locate them. We will then deposit that money with the secretary of state as unclaimed property where they will have to look for it later,” Ward said.

Ward said they hope to reimburse former Bethel Heights property owners within the next 60 days if not sooner.