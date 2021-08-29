Monoclonal antibody treatment being offered at Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas have been struggling with ICU bed capacities, however, Washington Regional said there’s a treatment it’s been administering to keep hospitalizations down.

It’s called monoclonal antibody treatment and Chief Medical Officer for Washington Regional, Dr. David Ratcliff, said it could be a game-changer for those who have just contracted COVID-19.

Dr. Ratcliff said monoclonal antibodies are clones of white blood cells used to fight off the virus while your body works to create white blood cells of its own.

It’s a treatment that needs to be done soon after you test positive for COVID-19, and he said those who have got had made significant recoveries.

“What they’ve been shown to do is decrease significantly the severity of illness of patients who are at risk of having poor outcomes. Dr. Romero reports that 70% to 80% improvement for individuals who are sick,” said Dr. Ratcliff.

If you’ve just tested positive for COVID-19 and would like to make an appointment, Dr. Ratcliff said you could do so through your primary care physician.