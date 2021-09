LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New state employment data shows more Arkansans are joining the workforce while fewer are dropping out.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services says adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.3% in July to 4.2% in August.

More than 3,000 more people are working compared to just more than 1,700 claiming unemployment.

This marks the seventh-straight month where the unemployment rate’s declined.