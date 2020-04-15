More Arkansans now eligible for COVID-19 testing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – More Arkansans will now be eligible to be tested for the coronavirus.

The state announced new testing guidelines.

Previously only health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, hospitalized patients, people with symptoms who are 65 or older, people with underlying medical conditions, clear risk factors, or a specific travel history were only allowed to be tested.

Now, because of the state’s ability to expand it’s testing capacity, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said testing criteria is being relaxed to included anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.