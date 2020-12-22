More Arkansas kids could soon be hospitalized with COVID-19

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT – APRIL 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Paramedic Randy Lilly, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE), sits with a 10-month-old boy with fever while riding by ambulance to Stamford Hospital on April 04, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, although cases with young children are relatively rare. The child’s status is unknown. Stamford now has more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest of any city in Connecticut. The majority of Stamford EMS calls are now for COVID-19 patients. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a new report, UAMS predicts more children could soon be hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the report, children younger than 17 continue to have the fewest number of

hospitalizations.

However, Dr. Mark Williams, Dean of College of Public Health, says he expects pediatric cases of COVID-19 to rise by 10% by December 28, 2020.

According to UAMS data, that could result in more than 230 children ending up in the hospital in the next two weeks.

Source: UAMS

Though there are now two FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines, neither are currently approved for children under age 16.