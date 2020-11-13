More COVID-19 cases at the Washington County jail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Washington County Detention Center this week, for a total of 57, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

“We will continue to work hard in this ever challenging environment to fight COVID in our detention center and keep our employees and detainees safe,” according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Last month, 755 personnel and detainees were tested for the virus. That resulted in 40 detainees and nine employees positive for COVID-19, according to WCSO.

The Arkansas Department of Health’s most recent congregate setting report (Nov. 6) shows 19 active cases in the last 14 days and two infected employees as of November 5 at the Washington County jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers