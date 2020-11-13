More COVID-19 cases at the Washington County jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Washington County Detention Center this week, for a total of 57, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

“We will continue to work hard in this ever challenging environment to fight COVID in our detention center and keep our employees and detainees safe,” according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Last month, 755 personnel and detainees were tested for the virus. That resulted in 40 detainees and nine employees positive for COVID-19, according to WCSO.

The Arkansas Department of Health’s most recent congregate setting report (Nov. 6) shows 19 active cases in the last 14 days and two infected employees as of November 5 at the Washington County jail.