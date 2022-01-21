More COVID-19 test distribution sites opening up in NWA

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

BENTONVILLE, FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more locations in Northwest Arkansas will be offering COVID-19 tests kits.

In-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed free of charge at the Bentonville Fire Department on January 22 starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last, according to a news release from the city of Bentonville.

It will be a drive-thru pick-up at Fire Station 1 at 800 SW A Street. Allocations will be one box containing two tests for individual pickup and three boxes up to six tests per family.

Fayetteville will also be getting more COVID-19 tests kits.

According to Nate Green with the Northwest Arkansas Council, the organization is working with the Centers for Disease Control and several community partners to open a mass COVID-19 PCR testing site at the Washinton County Fairgrounds.

Green says the site is expected to open at full capacity on February 2. PCR tests will be available at the site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The NWA Council will have a link to register for tests on its website and social media when it becomes available.