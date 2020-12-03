More details about a Mountain Home murder; victim shot in the forehead

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mountain Home police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Cooper Estates Drive, on November 24, 2020, according to a court document.

Police were met by a male when they arrived. That person told them a person was shot. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Chaseton Lewter.

Officers found Lewter lying in a back bedroom with a gunshot wound to his forehead, according to the affidavit.

Another woman also was at the apartment. They told police that Lewter was shot by another female, who lived at the apartment. They told police that she left the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later to Little Rock for medical attention, per the document.

After several hours, the defendant, later identified as Savannah Nicole Wren, 21, was found in Marion County and taken into custody, where she refused to talk with investigators, according to the affidavit.

On November 25, 2020, hospital personnel contacted investigators and told them Lewter had died “from gun shot wounds.”

Wren is in the Baxter County jail for second-degree murder. Her bail is $500,000, with $50,000 required to be in cash, according to the inmate roster.

The court document did not state a motive for the shooting or if a gun was recovered.