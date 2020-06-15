More executive orders for those affected by COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are two other executive orders for people affected by COVID-19.

One executive order allows for crisis standards of care to treat COVID-19 patients.

This will also make healthcare facilities and their workers immune from civil liability.

Employees of any business can now qualify for workers comp if you get covid-19, but you still have to prove it is related to your job.

“That’s why this executive order is important – to make sure that infectious disease exemption doesn’t cut you out of workers comp. It says you can make a claim,” Governor Hutchinson said.

These executive orders will also last until the public health emergency is lifted.

