More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Cummins Unit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five inmates from the Cummins Unit died over the weekend.

Today, the director for the State Department of Corrections gave an update on COVID-19 in the prison system.

He said over 1,900 inmates have been tested and 873 of them came back positive.

Six inmates are currently hospitalized and two of them are on a ventilator.

Amid the outbreak, the prison had to respond to a disturbance over the weekend.

“We did have a minor disturbance there where inmates set trashcans on fire. They broke windows out. We sent our emergency response teams in to help quell that situation and it was quelled in a timely manner,” Arkansas DoC Dir. Dexter Payne said.

No injuries were reported due to that disturbance.