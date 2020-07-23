More jobs opening up, Secretary of Commerce says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Secretary of Commerce said our economy continues to recover but there is still work to do.

Secretary Preston highlighted several companies announcing expansions right now.

That includes an additional shift at La-Z-Boy in Siloam Springs that will create 125 jobs.

In June, unemployment dropped to 8% and Preston said that number is still trending downward.

“We still see the numbers continuing to trend down in the right direction,” he said. “We’re at about 92,000 continued claims this week. We’ve seen this drop about every week since the peak on May 9 at about 122,000.”

The Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is set to expire by the end of this week.