More lane closures required for Bella Vista Bypass construction

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Highway 549 interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, requires various lane closures at the interchange.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials, crews will close various lanes at the Interstate 49/Highway 549 interchange to enable bridge, asphalt pavement, and traffic signal work.

The release says alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Highway 71/ Walton Boulevard, Highway 549/ Bella Vista Bypass, and Interstate 49 ramps during overnight hours Monday, July 26 through Friday, August 13.

On Sunday nights, lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Monday-Thursday nights, lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Friday nights, lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

More information on the project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.