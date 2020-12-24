More local healthcare workers set to get COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The COVID-19 vaccine is about to be available to more healthcare workers in Northwest Arkansas.

Fayetteville Public Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said by next week hospitals in the area should have enough vaccines for their staff, and doses will start going elsewhere.

Sharkey said next up would be urgent care, primary care, dentists, and EMS workers and that includes about 3,000 people in Washington County.

“If we prioritize this, we should be able to get this group done fairly quickly,” she said.

Sharkey reported Washington Regional had about 80% of its qualified workers agree to get vaccinated.