More local healthcare workers set to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The COVID-19 vaccine is about to be available to more healthcare workers in Northwest Arkansas.

Fayetteville Public Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said by next week hospitals in the area should have enough vaccines for their staff, and doses will start going elsewhere.

Sharkey said next up would be urgent care, primary care, dentists, and EMS workers and that includes about 3,000 people in Washington County.

“If we prioritize this, we should be able to get this group done fairly quickly,” she said.

Sharkey reported Washington Regional had about 80% of its qualified workers agree to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers