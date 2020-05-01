More money requested for Ready for Business grant program

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Gov. Hutchinson is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state’s cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday, March 2, 2020, said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After huge demand for the state’s latest grant program, more money is being requested for area businesses.

The Governor originally offered $15 million for his proposed “ready for business” grant program.

It is meant to help businesses get ready to re-open from COVID-19 closures, but after an hour of accepting applications, it was clear that wouldn’t be enough money.

Now, the CARES Act steering group is suggesting the state add an additional $85 million.

“Because of the overwhelming demand for this, the legislature encouraged more money to be put into this,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

This program still needs legislative approval.