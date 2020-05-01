More money requested for Ready for Business grant program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After huge demand for the state’s latest grant program, more money is being requested for area businesses.
The Governor originally offered $15 million for his proposed “ready for business” grant program.
It is meant to help businesses get ready to re-open from COVID-19 closures, but after an hour of accepting applications, it was clear that wouldn’t be enough money.
Now, the CARES Act steering group is suggesting the state add an additional $85 million.
“Because of the overwhelming demand for this, the legislature encouraged more money to be put into this,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
This program still needs legislative approval.