FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, around 44 people die on NWA roads each year.

Vision Zero is the commission’s Safety Action Plan to bring that number of deaths down to zero by 2038.

“How many fatalities are acceptable in your family?” asked the commission’s Executive Director, Tim Conklin. “Typically, the answer is always zero. I mean, no one wants to end up in a fatal crash.”

Vision Zero calls for 75 changes to NWA’s policies and infrastructure so that when people do make driving mistakes, they’re less likely to hurt themselves or others.

Conklin said that car wrecks cause an average of five deaths a week across NWA. He said the growing population is just one contributor and drivers getting distracted by their phones is another.

Conklin expects drivers to make mistakes but said Vision Zero projects will help make sure they aren’t deadly. One example is by making trail and crosswalk improvements to slow drivers down when approaching people walking or riding their bikes.

The projects will rely on federal grant money, as well as cooperation with local police departments and ARDOT.

As the general manager of Crash Champions in Fayetteville, Matthew Fite is fixing up a lot of wrecked cars.

“I don’t think that Northwest Arkansas roads are built for this many people.,” said Fite. “There’s going to have to be quite a few changes.”

Until the changes are complete, Fite said you might see a delay in getting your car fixed if you do end up in a wreck due to a national backorder in car parts and a labor shortage.

NWA cities have until July 10 to apply for federal grants that’ll fund Vision Zero projects.