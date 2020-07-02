More than 100 years of Razorback Yearbooks have been digitized

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 100 years of Razorback Yearbooks at the University of Arkansas have been put online.

All yearbooks from 1897 through 2018 are now available online for free.

In October 2019, the Libraries raised $11,000 for the digitization of all U of A yearbooks.

The digitization project, completed in May 2020, is made up of 45,158 pages in 120 books, spanning 121 years of U of A history, according to a press release from the U of A.

The first University of Arkansas yearbook, The Cardinal was published in 1897, and in 1916, the yearbook name was changed to The Razorback.