More than 1,000 vaccines given at Fayetteville Town Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey says more than 1,000 vaccine doses were administered at the Fayetteville Town Center today.

Austin Oxner received his vaccine today. “I’ve been waiting to get my vaccine because I’ve been a stay-at-home dad, 2 kids at home. I’ve not been on any priority list yet so the quicker I could get it done, the better I feel about it. I just hope that everybody gets out and gets vaccinated. The more we get, the better off we’ll be,” Oxner said.

Sharkey said, “We’re making progress here in Northwest Arkansas and hopefully we’re going to continue to watch the numbers go down as we get more vaccines into arms.”

A form to sign up for the vaccine can be found here.

