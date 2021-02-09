More than 1,100 American Airlines employees in St. Louis expected to face furloughs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 concerns, a slower than expected vaccination rollout, and restrictions on international customers requiring them to have a negative COVID test are all factors driving down air travel demand, according to American Airlines executives.

The airline repots its business is down 45% this year compared to the same period in 2019. The decline resulted in American Airlines indicating approximately 13,000 employees could be furloughed. 1,170 employees are expected to be furloughed in St. Louis. The airline states the furloughs are expected to be temporary. Three American Airlines job in St. Louis jobs being terminated.

In a letter sent to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the airline states the furloughs are expected to take place on April 10 or within 14 days of that date.

Breakdown of expected furloughs for American Airlines employees nationwide:

  • Pilots: 1,850
  • Flight Attendants: 4,245
  • Maintenance & Related: 1,420
  • Fleet Service: 3,145
  • Passenger Service: 1,205
  • Dispatch: 100
  • Flight Crew Instructors and Simulator Pilot Instructors: 40

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers