More than 16,000 toys donated for Arkansas Children’s Northwest toy drive

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital had its Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive on December 10 for kids in the hospital during the holidays, and America’s Car-Mart played a big role.

The toy drive gives families at the children’s hospitals in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas the ability to shop at the Snowflake Shoppe during the holidays, a store stocked with different gifts for children.

It also allows for donations and shopping to continue throughout the year.

COO for America’s Car-Mart, Leon Walthall explains how important the toy drive is.

“This doesn’t just happen for Christmas for these kids. Throughout the year, these children’s hospitals will be able to give a kid a toy as they come in and have surgery,” Walthall said. “Listening to the doctors that perform this, they say these toys are invaluable for what it does for the kids.”

Walthall says more than 16,000 toys have been collected through the toy drive.