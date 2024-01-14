FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Corey Smith with Carroll Electric says most of the services that were impacted by the outage have now been restored.

Smith says around 800 services remain without power on the faulty distribution line. Dispatch outage maps are still being updated.

According to Smith, crews will be working throughout the night to restore power to the remaining services and monitor the situation.

Smith says there are few outages across the company’s service area that other crews are in the process of restoring. More information will be provided if the situation changes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation customers lose power in Northwest Arkansas, according to the company’s website.

The company reports 2,509 customers in Benton County are without power and 478 are without power in Madison County amid freezing temperatures following winter weather that entered Arkansas on January 14.

The outages span parts of Springdale and Lowell and near the War Eagle and Spring Valley areas.

Corey Smith with Carroll Electric says the outage was caused by a distribution feeder at the Beaver substation that was tripped off.

Smith says the company is trying to backfeed the electric line from another power substation.

According to Smith, the company doesn’t know how long it will take for crews to restore power, but they are trying to restore power in the safest and shortest time possible.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for more information.