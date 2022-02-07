LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced more than $3.6 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants awarded to projects within 25 counties across the state, according to a press release.

The grants are divided into two categories: Matching Grants and Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park Grants.

“The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program has provided $47.2 million in matching grants since 1988 and nearly $11 million in FUN Park Grants since 1991,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “There’s no question that these grants to Arkansas cities and counties have been impactful and led to increased access to outdoor recreation and improved quality of life for our state’s residents. These monies help create opportunities for the public to get outside and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.”

Project Officers advise the Committee as to eligibility, feasibility and project history. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.

Northwest Arkansas Matching Grant recepients of the grants include:

Johnson (Washington County) to replace play equipment, resurface existing basketball court, and develop new restrooms, a pavilion, volleyball facility, park amenities, accessibility and fencing at Johnson City Park, $225,000.

Lowell (Benton County) to develop an all-inclusive playground with shade structure, accessibility and fencing at KJ Memorial Park, $225,000.

Prairie Grove (Washington County) to develop restrooms, install new play equipment and improve access at Muddy Fork Park, $119,699.32.

Northwest Arkansas 2022 FUN Park Grant recepients of the grants include:

Goshen (Washington County) to develop a new park with play area and accessible pathways at the Goshen Community Center, $75,000.

Washington County to install new play equipment, landscaping and benches, and improve accessibility in Brentwood Community Park, $44,752.

Visit OutdoorGrants.com to learn more about the Outdoor Recreation Grants Program or contact Matt McNair at (501) 682-1227.